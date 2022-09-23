Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam

In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the...
In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the sheriff’s office trying to extort money for old fines that do not exist.(Pixabay)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is aware of a scam that is claiming to be the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the sheriff’s office trying to extort money for old fines that do not exist. According to the sheriff’s office, it would never call anyone to collect money over the phone or get personal information.

The number to be aware of is (256) 580-7094.

If you have any information about this scam, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
Concerns over local company, homeowners claim to be scammed out of thousands
Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”

Latest News

Mark Anthony Stephens Sr. and Alexis Antesia Bolding.
Two people arrested on first-degree burglary charges in Decatur
According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the...
Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA
The $3.69 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be...
Sen. Shelby announces grants awarded to Alabama airports
This is the time to make changes to your coverages or enroll in a health care or prescription...
Financial Friday: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment