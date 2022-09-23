Deals
It’s ‘Festifall’ at Huntsville Botanical Garden!

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get into the fall spirit, Huntsville Botanical Garden is hosting events all season long!

Huntsville Botanical Garden is kicking things off with “Festifall”! Some of the popular sights to see include the beloved Scarecrow Trail, the annual Fall Plant Sale, Garden campouts, BOOtanica and more.

Anna Beck joined Payton for a conversation all about the autumn activities just waiting at Huntsville Botanical Garden.

For more information and to grab your tickets to the Garden, visit HSVBG.org.

