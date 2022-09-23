Deals
Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council

The contract specified the company will build a 3,800-square-foot station at 521 Pratt Avenue. (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved the construction contract for a new Huntsville Transit transfer station.

The city council voted to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Consolidated Construction Company on Thursday. The contract specified the company will build a 3,800-square-foot station at 521 Pratt Avenue.

The contract also specified that the company will begin work within 10 days of receiving a notice to proceed and the project should take no more than 365 days.

Design for the new Huntsville Transit transfer station.
Design for the new Huntsville Transit transfer station.(City of Huntsville)

Mayor Battle said the new transfer station will allow the city to continue to emphasize public transportation.

“This is a great example of what we can accomplish through strong collaboration with our federal partners,” Mayor Battle said in a statement. “This new transfer station will take our public transportation efforts to the next level and emphasize our commitment to not only growing Huntsville Transit, but also improving operations.”

The Federal Transit Administration approved a $12.5 million grant to the City of Huntsville for this project. That grant will cover 80% of the cost as the city will fund the remainder.

The new station will have a waiting area for riders and it will have a 400-foot-long bus platform. To learn more about Huntsville Transit, click here.

