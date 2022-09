DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near I-65 are shut down at this time.

According to a tweet from the Decatur Police Department, the lanes are closed as a garbage truck fire is being extinguished. No injuries occurred during the incident.

Sanitation truck on fire on Highway 20 East near I-65 (WAFF)

TRAFFIC ALERT: All EB lanes of Hwy 20 are stopped between Calvary and the interstate due to a garbage truck on fire. No injuries. Delays expected. pic.twitter.com/w6zQqGe8mZ — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) September 23, 2022

Expect delays until the incident is removed from the area of the roadway.

