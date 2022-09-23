Friday Fall Feel

Beautiful fall day today with much cooler and drier air behind the front. Temperatures this morning were in the 50s and even 40s in some spots and this afternoon we’ve only managed to reach the mid and upper 70s. With high pressure in control, conditions will remain clear and calm as we head into the evening hours paving the way for perfect weather for high school football! Overnight lows will once again be cool as we dip into the mid and upper 50s.

We’ll start warming back up on Saturday with southerly flow returning to the region. This will bump back highs into the low and mid 80s by the late afternoon, but we still will be dry, so it will be a gorgeous day nonetheless. Rain chances creep back in the forecast by Sunday with another approaching cold front. Expect a few showers early in the day with possibly a thunderstorm by the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move back into the Tennessee Valley giving us an extended stretch of fall weather that we’ve longed for all month! Highs each day will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and overnight lows will stay cool and crisp in the 50s.

