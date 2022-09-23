Friday Afternoon Forecast
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Fair skies and cooler temps for your Friday afternoon.
Winds this afternoon are kicking out of the East with highs in the upper 70s.
A few clouds will build throughout the afternoon, but no threats for rain today.
Perfect crisp night for Friday Night Football. Lows settling into the 50s.
Dry skies continue for a good chunk of the weekend. Some rain chances for Sunday in the morning hours, but not a wash by any means.
Highs will bounce back and forth over the next 10 days, but expect cooler temperatures to settle over North Alabama.
