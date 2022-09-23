Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Friday Afternoon Forecast

September 23, 2022
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fair skies and cooler temps for your Friday afternoon.

Winds this afternoon are kicking out of the East with highs in the upper 70s.

A few clouds will build throughout the afternoon, but no threats for rain today.

Perfect crisp night for Friday Night Football. Lows settling into the 50s.

Dry skies continue for a good chunk of the weekend. Some rain chances for Sunday in the morning hours, but not a wash by any means.

Highs will bounce back and forth over the next 10 days, but expect cooler temperatures to settle over North Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
Concerns over local company, homeowners claim to be scammed out of thousands
Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday forecast at noon
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Fall is here and it will feel like it!
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast