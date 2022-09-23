Deals
Franklin Co. man arrested for possession of illegal drugs, 18 firearms

Tyler Drake Roberson
Tyler Drake Roberson(FCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening investigators with the Franklin County Drug Task Force arrested Tyler Drake Roberson for possessing illegal drugs and weapons.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation, once enough information was secure investigators executed a search warrant at 364 Scott’s Landing Road in Hodges.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Roberson was dealing illegal narcotics from the home.

During the search, investigators found methamphetamine, cocaine, synthetic cannabinoids, 18 firearms and over $9,000 in cash.

During the search, investigators found methamphetamine, cocaine, synthetic cannabinoids, 18 firearms and over $9,000 in cash.(FCSO)

Roberson is charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute -methamphetamine, 2 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are likely to be added later.

Roberson was transported and booked into the Franklin County Jail on no bond.

According to the FCSO, during his transport to the jail, Roberson told a Deputy he had some cocaine and a small pipe hidden inside the front of his pants, not his pockets. He gave up the contraband before arriving to the jail.

