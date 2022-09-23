Financial Friday: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you will be turning 65 soon, it’s time to start thinking about enrolling in Medicare. The annual enrollment period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to make changes to your coverages or enroll in a health care or prescription drug plan.

Medicare Insurance Specialist Roderick Green, with Redstone Insurance Services, shared this quick to-do list:

Contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 to confirm your eligibility for Medicare benefits.

Review your current health insurance coverage to find out what happens after you turn 65.

Understand your enrollment options. Plan to enroll on time to avoid penalties and delays in coverage, depending on what is best for you.

Contact Redstone Insurance Services to help you through the enrollment process. Call (256) 617-6005 to set up your personal appointment today.

If you still have questions about Medicare, Redstone Federal Credit Union is hosting two information seminars on Medicare. There will be two information sessions on Oct. 12 at Redstone Atrium located at 220 Wynn Drive NW in Huntsville. The first session runs from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. The second session runs from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. They are free and open to anyone.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.redfcu.org/personal/insurance/medicare/

