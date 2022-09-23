Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Financial Friday: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment

This is the time to make changes to your coverages or enroll in a health care or prescription drug plan.
By Haley Baker
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you will be turning 65 soon, it’s time to start thinking about enrolling in Medicare. The annual enrollment period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to make changes to your coverages or enroll in a health care or prescription drug plan.

Medicare Insurance Specialist Roderick Green, with Redstone Insurance Services, shared this quick to-do list:

  • Contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 to confirm your eligibility for Medicare benefits.
  • Review your current health insurance coverage to find out what happens after you turn 65.
  • Understand your enrollment options. Plan to enroll on time to avoid penalties and delays in coverage, depending on what is best for you.
  • Contact Redstone Insurance Services to help you through the enrollment process. Call (256) 617-6005 to set up your personal appointment today.

If you still have questions about Medicare, Redstone Federal Credit Union is hosting two information seminars on Medicare. There will be two information sessions on Oct. 12 at Redstone Atrium located at 220 Wynn Drive NW in Huntsville. The first session runs from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. The second session runs from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. They are free and open to anyone.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.redfcu.org/personal/insurance/medicare/

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
Concerns over local company, homeowners claim to be scammed out of thousands
Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”

Latest News

A judge ruled on Tuesday that Israel Palomino will stand trial in 2022.
Lawyers for man accused in 2018 double murder request plea hearing
This is the time to make changes to your coverages or enroll in a health care or prescription...
Financial Friday: What you need to know about Medicare enrollment
The contract specified the company will build a 3,800-square-foot station at 521 Pratt Avenue. ...
Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council
Sanitation truck on fire on Highway 20 East near I-65
Highway 20 E near I-65 reopened after garbage truck fire