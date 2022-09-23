Fall is here and it will feel like it!

Good morning and happy Friday! The cold front that swept through during the day yesterday certainly did its job leaving us very comfortable this morning with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s, roughly 5 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday morning!

With the dry air in place, no fog is expected for the morning commute with fair skies overhead. Today will be a fantastic start to the Fall season with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the upper 70s, wind will be light from the ENE. Tonight will be ideal for Friday night football games with evening temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday will be another sunny and dry day with highs being more seasonal in the middle 80s.

A weak disturbance will move through from the northwest late Saturday night into Sunday and will bring increasing cloud cover and a few light to moderate rain showers. Models have backed off on the coverage of Sunday’s rain chances a bit, but expect some periods of light rainfall during the morning hours on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the upper 70s to middle 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks to stay sunny and dry with highs staying comfortable in the lower 80s. We will continue to watch the Tropics for an area of concern in the Caribbean Sea that can potentially bring some impacts for the Gulf Coast into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.