Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Fall is here and it will feel like it!

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Friday!  The cold front that swept through during the day yesterday certainly did its job leaving us very comfortable this morning with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s, roughly 5 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday morning! 

With the dry air in place, no fog is expected for the morning commute with fair skies overhead.  Today will be a fantastic start to the Fall season with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the upper 70s, wind will be light from the ENE.  Tonight will be ideal for Friday night football games with evening temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Saturday will be another sunny and dry day with highs being more seasonal in the middle 80s. 

A weak disturbance will move through from the northwest late Saturday night into Sunday and will bring increasing cloud cover and a few light to moderate rain showers.  Models have backed off on the coverage of Sunday’s rain chances a bit, but expect some periods of light rainfall during the morning hours on Sunday.  Highs on Sunday will be cooler in the upper 70s to middle 80s with partly cloudy skies. 

Next week looks to stay sunny and dry with highs staying comfortable in the lower 80s.  We will continue to watch the Tropics for an area of concern in the Caribbean Sea that can potentially bring some impacts for the Gulf Coast into next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
Concerns over local company, homeowners claim to be scammed out of thousands
Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”
Brian Matthew Mills
Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
First Official Day of Fall!
Thursday
Thursday Morning Forecast