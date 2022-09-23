Deals
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog.

At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite.

The child suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The child’s parents took to the child to Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children.

Officers were able to find the dog and contact the owners. Huntsville Animal Control responded and is taking the dog into their possession.

There are no further details at this time. This story will be updated once there is more information.

