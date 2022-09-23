Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog.

At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite.

The child suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The child’s parents took to the child to Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children.

Officers were able to find the dog and contact the owners. Huntsville Animal Control responded and is taking the dog into their possession.

There are no further details at this time. This story will be updated once there is more information.

