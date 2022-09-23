Deals
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter

Phillip Anthony Cole
Phillip Anthony Cole(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday the Decatur Police Department’s Internet Crime Against Children Unit (ICACU) arrested a man for possession of obscene matter.

According to the State of Alabama Criminal Code, obscene matter is defined as:

“A visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sadomasochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity or other sexual conduct.”

On January 20, the Decatur Police Department received information that a resident in Decatur was in possession of obscene matter. An investigation began at that time.

During the investigation Phillip Anthony Cole, 58 was developed as the suspect. On Friday, members of the ICACU executed a search warrant on Cole’s home.

Cole was arrested for possession of obscene matter and transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

