MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder.

In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000.

Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

