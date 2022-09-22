Deals
Why The Scout Guide wants you to live local

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Binded with a black cover and a pop of hot pink, Scout Guide Volume 5 is out and ready for a permanent spot on your coffee table.

Every year, The Scout Guide Huntsville releases a book filled with the best small businesses to visit. Whether you’re new in town or looking for some local inspiration, The Scout Guide has it all.

Owner and Editor in Chief Dawn Pumpelly joined Payton for a conversation all about the new book and the local businesses that make up the booming city of Huntsville.

