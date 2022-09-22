Deals
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Decatur Police VICE/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested two people for illegal drug trafficking.

During a car stop at Old Moulton Road and Brookline Avenu SW, investigators made contact with Richard Daniel Eubanks, 42 and Victoria Lynn Blakenship, 29.

During the search of the car, investigators found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl, a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and Suboxone along with a large amount of money.

Eubanks was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Eubanks was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $107,900 bond per a Morgan County Circuit Judge.

Blankenship was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blakenship was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $32,600 bond.

