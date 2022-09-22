Sylvania man arrested on 12 counts of sex crimes

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Sylvania man was arrested and charged on 12 counts of sex-related crimes on Tuesday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Jason McKee, 46, was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of child abuse and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

McKee’s bond was set at $640,000.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement:

“These cases are tough on every end to work and require lots of time and precise information to acquire a solid case. It’s great to have the support and assistance from the District Attorney’s Office on these types of crimes against the youth.”

“We greatly appreciate the courage from those who came forward to help put a predator behind bars. They are the real hero’s to this case.”

“If you or someone you know has information on a situation like this, please contact our office. Let’s work together protecting those who can’t protect themselves and show these predators them and their evil is not welcome in DeKalb County.”

