Rocket City Trash Pandas to play historic playoff game at Toyota Field

Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas could punch a ticket to the Southern League Championship Series on Thursday. The club needs just needs one more win to get there.

This is the first time the Trash Pandas have made the playoffs and they appear to the be favorite to win it all. The team finished in first place in the division for both the first and second half of the season. The Trash Pandas need four wins to take the season championship.

The team already got one of those wins Tuesday night against the Tennessee Smokies.

If victorious in game two, the Trash Pandas will go on to play either Montgomery or Pensacola for the title. If they lose, they will face off against the Tennessee Smokies for one final game on Friday at Toyota field.

Team Manager Andy Schatzlay says he’s pretty optimistic his team will win tonight’s game. The Trash Pandas won 49 of 69 home games this year, topping the minor leagues for most home wins.

“It’s 100% the atmosphere here, how comfortable people are here, how nice the playing surface is here, how well we’re taking care of here and then the energy the fans bring,” said Schatzlay. “Look at what our record is Friday and Saturday nights here at home and it would be neglectful to say it hasn’t played a role.”

The second game against the smokies is Thursday night at 6:35. Tickets are still available and can be bought online here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

