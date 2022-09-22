The perfect Autumn Squash Soup for Fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Fall is in the air! And if you’re looking to ring in the season with friends gathered aound at the table, this squash soup is the perfect dish to serve.

Sigrid Templeton, known for her Instagram blog “Siggy from Scratch,” is using fall flavors to whip up a perfect on-pot soup. She’s using squash, onion, apples – even a pinch of cinnamon!

Watch it come together, and follow @siggyfromscratch on Instagram for more great recipes.

