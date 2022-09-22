Meet the duo who is bringing pro soccer to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pro soccer is the latest pro sport coming to the City of Huntsville!

Nashville Soccer Club announced a new team will play at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville beginning in 2023. Chad Emerson, former CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. (DHI) was named the Managing Director of Business Operations while Ian Ayre will serve as President.

Ayre has served as Nashville SC CEO since 2018.

Nashville Soccer Club owner John Ingram said hiring Ayre as team president was the best decision he has made as team owner.

“Hiring Ian to be the CEO of Nashville SC was the best decision I have made as owner of the organization,” Ingram said in a statement. “Naming Ian President of the Huntsville MLS NEXT Pro team signals our commitment to making this project a tremendous success. Ian’s experience and understanding of what it takes to get a club up and running put us in an excellent position in Huntsville.”

As the former CEO of DHI, Emerson secured multiple International Downtown Association awards.

Ayre said Emerson’s local experience was important in choosing him to serve the club.

“I am pleased to have found somebody with Chad’s local experience to lead our business efforts for our NEXT Pro team,” Ayre said in a statement. “As we saw during the building of Nashville Soccer Club, having key people who know and understand the local market are crucial in shaping the club and the business to fit with the city. I feel confident that Chad and the team we assemble can build something unique and fitting for the City of Huntsville.”

Huntsville MLS NEXT Pro team will play its home matches at Joe Davis Stadium once renovations are completed in May 2023.

