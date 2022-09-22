Madison Co. Health Department release flu shot vaccination locations
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Health Department released location and hours for places providing the flu vaccine.
The following locations will be providing the vaccine:
- Sept. 28 - Huntsville Library 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 4 - Harrison Wellness Center 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 19 - Madison City Hall 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 21 - County Shed at 4273 Highway 72 East
- Oct. 25 - Monrovia Community Center
- Oct. 27 - County Shed at Moores Mill Road
A free flu and COVID-19 vaccine is available Monday-Friday at the Madison County Health Department from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
