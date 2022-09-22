Deals
Knights host Wildcats Friday night

Arab host Ft Payne for Week 5 of the High School Football season
The Arab Knights (5-0) host the Ft Payne Wildcats (3-1) Friday for WAFF's 48 Blitz Week Five...
The Arab Knights (5-0) host the Ft Payne Wildcats (3-1) Friday for WAFF's 48 Blitz Week Five Game of The Week(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

The year was 1949. The Arab Knights football team led by Head Coach William Beamon Lyon began the season 6-0 before losing their first game. fast forward 73 years later and the knights hope to match the best start in School history.

Arab (5-0) will host the Wildcats of Fort Payne (3-1) Friday night for WAFF’s 48 Blitz Game of The Week at Arab City Schools Sports Complex. The Knights, ranked 8th in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Poll defeated the Wildcats last season, their first win since 2004.

Both teams were former Region foes in Class 6A, Arab currently plays at the 5A level, while the Wildcats continue to complete in Class 6A. Even with last season’s lost, The Wildcats have won 20 of the last 31 meetings with the Knights.

Kickoff is set for 7PM.

