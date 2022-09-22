Deals
Hartselle man sentenced to nearly 200 years for rape, incest

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was sentenced to 179 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections on Tuesday.

In 2019, the Morgan County DHR received an anonymous tip regarding inappropriate text messages sent by convicted sex offender Brian Matthew Mills, 40 to a juvenile victim.

Following an investigation by the Decatur Police Department, Mills was arrested for rape and incest.

Mills had a three-day trial in September which was presided over by Judge Stephen F. Brown and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

Jurors of the trial heard testimonies from the victim in the case and a previous victim of Mills. The jurors were also able to see text messages where Mills demanded the victim have sex with him, referred to her as his wife and told her he wanted to get her pregnant.

Before Judge Brown pronounced the sentence, the victim offered a compelling statement detailing the damages Mills caused in her life. Mills then asked Judge Brown to give him probation.

Mills was ordered to serve 99 years in prison for Rape in the First Degree, 60 years for Rape in the second degree and 20 years for the incest charge. Judge Brown ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

