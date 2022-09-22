Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -On Thursday a Hartselle man was convicted by a Morgan County jury of Rape 1st degree, Incest and Rape in 2nd degree.

In 2019, the Morgan County DHR received an anonymous tip regarding inappropriate text messages sent by convicted sex offender Brian Matthew Mills, 40 to a juvenile victim.

Following an investigation by the Decatur Police Department, Mills was arrested for rape and incest.

Mills had a three-day trial this week presided over by Judge Stephen F. Brown and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

Jurors of the trial heard testimonies from the victim in the case and a previous victim of Mills. The jurors were also able to see text messages where Mills demanded the victim have sex with him, referred to her as his wife and told her he wanted to get her pregnant.

Mills will be sentenced by Judge Brown later this year. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

