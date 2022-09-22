Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest

Brian Matthew Mills
Brian Matthew Mills(MCDA)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -On Thursday a Hartselle man was convicted by a Morgan County jury of Rape 1st degree, Incest and Rape in 2nd degree.

In 2019, the Morgan County DHR received an anonymous tip regarding inappropriate text messages sent by convicted sex offender Brian Matthew Mills, 40 to a juvenile victim.

Following an investigation by the Decatur Police Department, Mills was arrested for rape and incest.

Mills had a three-day trial this week presided over by Judge Stephen F. Brown and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

Jurors of the trial heard testimonies from the victim in the case and a previous victim of Mills. The jurors were also able to see text messages where Mills demanded the victim have sex with him, referred to her as his wife and told her he wanted to get her pregnant.

Mills will be sentenced by Judge Brown later this year. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Decatur PD gives update on body found on Osprey Point Ramp
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
The Madison County Health Department released location and hours for places providing the flu...
Madison Co. Health Department release flu shot vaccination locations
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Foster was arrested for animal cruelty.
Colbert County man arrested for animal cruelty, giving officers false name