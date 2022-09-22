Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents.

Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and a substance containing fentanyl between November 2020 and June 2022 in Lauderdale County.

Darien Avante Arnold, 22, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and a substance containing fentanyl between November 2020 and June 2022 in Lauderdale County.

