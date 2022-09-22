It is the first official day of fall and fall-like conditions are moving in across the Tennessee Valley right on time! A cold front is currently pushing through the region this afternoon and this is ushering in cooler and drier air as we head into the evening hours. With this, you’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover, breezy winds out of the north, and a few sprinkles here and there, but most of us will be staying dry. Temperatures have peaked into the mid 80s this afternoon and will start dropping into the low and mid 50s overnight behind the front. Cloud cover will start dissipating making for a mostly clear and cool evening.

More of that fall-like feel will be on the way Friday with highs only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect plenty doses of sunshine and overnight lows tumbling back in the 50s making for picture-perfect weather for high school football! A slight warm up is in store on Saturday as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon, but it will be short-lived with another cold front on the way by Sunday to reinforce fall weather for the extended forecast.

Plan on cloudy conditions when you wake up on Sunday with a round of showers early in the day. An embedded storm will be possible by the afternoon hours, but we should be drying out by the evening hours once the front moves through the area. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will be filtering back into the region making for a beautiful work week ahead. Highs each day will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and possibly even upper 40s for some spots.

The Tropics are still quite active with Hurricane Fiona maintaining Category Four strength winds. It will continue to track north, northeastward and impact Bermuda today before affecting portions of Canada late Friday and into the weekend. We also have Tropical Storm Gaston in the northern Atlantic, but this will not be impacting land. Our main area of concern that needs to be watched closely over the next upcoming days is a disturbance that is a couple hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Models have been consistent in showing this disturbance strengthening and tracking towards the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

