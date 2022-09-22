Federal grand jury indicts Huntsville man on deadly fentanyl charge

Deals
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of drug distribution resulting in the death of another person was indicted by a federal grand jury in August.

According to online court documents, Theophylis Rayvon Pride, age 33 of Huntsville, faces the fentanyl distribution charge following a death reported in Madison County in 2021.

Pride, also known by OPI, entered a plea of not guilty on September 9.

He was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until his scheduled trial date.

