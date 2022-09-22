DeKalb County crash results in ongoing lane closure
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on September 22 on Alabama 68. Lanes are currently blocked on the roadway near DeKalb County Road 57.
Lanes remain closed as of 8 a.m.
Monitor this story for updates on the lane closures.
