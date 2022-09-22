Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for someone they say smashed a car window and stole a purse from inside.

Police say this happened last month in the Indian Creek Greenway parking lot off Old Madison Pike.

Luckily an ATM camera caught an image of a woman who authorities tell us deposited a check from that stolen purse.

If you know who she is call Huntsville Police investigators.

Huntsville Police also need help finding Mercedes Griffin who accused of allowing a young child to ingest marijuana. She is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

Authorities are also looking for Amanda Lassiter who allegedly allowed a child to ingest Marijuana and Amphetamines.

Kevin Grays reportedly tried to use a stolen card at a local bank. He’s charged with Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card.

And Timothy Wallace is a convicted sex offender who authorities allege failed to register as one.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

