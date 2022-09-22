Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Boaz Police are looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Nayeli Gutierrez
Nayeli Gutierrez(BPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a 14-year-old girl.

Nayeli Guiterrez is 5′4″, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Monday, Sept. 20 wearing a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts you can message the Boaz Police Department on their Facebook page or call 256-593-6812.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Colbert County.
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
Turner allegedly robbed an Athens car wash.
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash

Latest News

Concerns over local company, homeowners claim to be scammed out of thousands
Concerns over local company, homeowners claim to be scammed out of thousands
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board, pleas not guilty
Alabama veterans freed from captivity
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed