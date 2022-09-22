Boaz Police are looking for missing 14-year-old girl

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a 14-year-old girl.

Nayeli Guiterrez is 5′4″, 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Monday, Sept. 20 wearing a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts you can message the Boaz Police Department on their Facebook page or call 256-593-6812.

