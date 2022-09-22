AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bus carrying students and teachers in Australia crashed on its way to the airport to come to Huntsville.

On Wednesday, 27 Loreto College girls and four teachers were traveling to an airport in Australia on their way to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The bus was rear-ended on the highway by a semi-truck while stopped in traffic due to a previous accident. The impact sent the bus over an embankment and rolled over numerous times.

According to a letter from the Space and Rocket Center, several people on board were seriously injured, with one girl having to have a partial leg amputation.

This was the college’s first trip back to Space Camp since the pandemic. Refunds were made to the families’ tuition for the program.

