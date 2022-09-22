Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Appeals court blocks Alabama from lethally injecting inmate

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected Alabama’s attempt to proceed with the execution of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative to lethal injection. In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction preventing the state from carrying out the execution Thursday night.

The state is appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Miller testified that he turned in paperwork four years ago selecting nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method. The state says there’s no evidence to corroborate that, but the appeals court said it is “substantially likely” that Miller filed the paperwork.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Decatur PD gives update on body found on Osprey Point Ramp
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd during a standing ovation...
Former goalie Pekka Rinne rejoins Preds as special advisor
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel yells to an official after Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared...
SEC breakthrough: Programs need players, culture, patience
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to...
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama