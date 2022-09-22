Deals
Alabama asks court to let it carry out lethal injection

Alan Eugene Miller
Alan Eugene Miller(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to let it proceed with the lethal injection Thursday of an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork selecting an alternative execution method.

Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Miller killed three people in a 1999 workplace rampage and was scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday until the execution was recently blocked by a judge.

Miller testified that he turned in paperwork four years ago selecting nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method.

The state says there’s no evidence to corroborate Miller’s testimony regarding the form, but a federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state from killing Miller by any means other than nitrogen hypoxia.

Alabama says it is not yet ready to use that method.

