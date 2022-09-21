Wednesday Morning Forecast

MUGGY this AM with startups in the 60s and 70s.

Winds are stagnant under clear skies, resulting in some dense patchy fog across the area. Extra time will be needed.

Warm and Muggy turns into hot and steamy by afternoon with temperatures in the 90s for daytime highs. With the added moisture in the air heat indices will be near or at the triple digits. Practice heat safety!

Relief moves in Thursday. North winds will be breezy and help to cool us down into the 80s for highs.

Our dry streak continues into the weekend.

Keeping an eye on the tropics with more activity sparking up.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.