Want a job in Huntsville’s music industry?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is oficially Huntsville Music Month and there are so many different ways to celebrate!

From live music to work shops and even job fairs, the Rocket city is surely becoming a rockin’ city.

If you’re someone who isn’t just looking to hangout at a show or two, see what’s available at the Music Industry Career Fair happening at the Von Braun Center.

Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville Music Office are teaming up to connect people to hundreds of job openings and volunteer opportunities in the area. Whether you’re a professional musician, sound technician, stagehand, event promoter or simply a music lover, there is something for everyone.

The event is happening Saturday, September 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at VBC’s East Hall. For more details, visit the expo’s Facebook event page.

Entertainment businesses and nonprofit arts organizations at the event include:

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)

Arts Huntsville

Bluewood Productions

Brass Band of Huntsville

The DJ Kartel

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild

Huntsville Community Drumline

A Smart Place (Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce)

Huntsville Concert Band

Huntsville Master Chorale

Huntsville Music Office

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra

Huntsville Traditional Music Association

Maitland Conservatory and Maitland Arts Initiative

Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation

Opera Huntsville

Randstad USA

Spur Staffing

Tennessee Valley Jazz Society

Turn Systems

UAH Music Department

Von Braun Center

WJAB

