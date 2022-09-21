Deals
Want a job in Huntsville’s music industry?

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is oficially Huntsville Music Month and there are so many different ways to celebrate!

From live music to work shops and even job fairs, the Rocket city is surely becoming a rockin’ city.

If you’re someone who isn’t just looking to hangout at a show or two, see what’s available at the Music Industry Career Fair happening at the Von Braun Center.

Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville Music Office are teaming up to connect people to hundreds of job openings and volunteer opportunities in the area. Whether you’re a professional musician, sound technician, stagehand, event promoter or simply a music lover, there is something for everyone.

The event is happening Saturday, September 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at VBC’s East Hall. For more details, visit the expo’s Facebook event page.

Entertainment businesses and nonprofit arts organizations at the event include:

  • International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)
  • Arts Huntsville
  • Bluewood Productions
  • Brass Band of Huntsville
  • The DJ Kartel
  • Huntsville Chamber Music Guild
  • Huntsville Community Drumline
  • A Smart Place (Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce)
  • Huntsville Concert Band
  • Huntsville Master Chorale
  • Huntsville Music Office
  • Huntsville Symphony Orchestra
  • Huntsville Traditional Music Association
  • Maitland Conservatory and Maitland Arts Initiative
  • Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation
  • Opera Huntsville
  • Randstad USA
  • Spur Staffing
  • Tennessee Valley Jazz Society
  • Turn Systems
  • UAH Music Department
  • Von Braun Center
  • WJAB

