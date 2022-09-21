Deals
Two arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle in Florence

Keeton and Cochran were both arrested and charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested in Florence after thy reportedly beat up a man then shot into the vehicle he fled.

According to the Florence Police Department, a woman involved in the incident said that she was intentionally hit by a truck while driving Tuesday.

The woman says that she was hit by a truck near Colorado St. at which point a man in her car got out of the vehicle and attempted to run. Then two men later identified as Steven Keeton and Brandon Cochran caught him and beat him up.

The woman then tried to drive away but was grazed by a bullet that Cochran had fired.

After officers arrived on the scene, they found Keeton in a vehicle on Chisholm Rd. and later found Cochran on Kansas Ave.

Both men have been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Keeton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The Florence Police Department says that it is still investigating the incident and currently does not know the motivation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

