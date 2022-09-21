Deals
Three arrested in Decatur for possession of marijuana, cocaine

Decatur Police Department
Decatur Police Department(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Investigators with Decatur Police VICE/NArcotics and Decatur Police SWAT operators arrested three people in a drug house.

The investigators and operators executed a search warrant on a home located on Wadsworth Street SE where they identified Randy Griffin, 42, Quentin Wilkerson, 38, and Sierra Cowley, 22. Investigators located marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Randy Griffin
Randy Griffin(DPD)

Griffin was charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana II and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $6,600 bond.

Quentin Wilkerson
Quentin Wilkerson(DPD)

Wilkerson is charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $600 bond.

Sierra Cowley
Sierra Cowley(DPD)

Cowley is charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

