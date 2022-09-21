Results: Huntsville municipal runoff election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville held its municipal runoff election on Sept. 20 to fill the positions of City Council District 2 and Huntsville Board of Education District 3.

Results

The City will share official election results on its website after they have been canvassed by the Council at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Provisional ballots will be opened and considered at that time.

Oath of Office

The elected officials will be sworn in on Monday, Nov. 7.

Meet the Officials

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform.

In Huntsville’s first municipal election, held on Aug. 23, David Little led with 43% of the vote while his runoff opponent Bill Yell accumulated 24%.

In this election Little won the Huntsville City Council District 2 seat by 26%.

48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate Andrea Alvarez

In Huntsville’s first municipal election, Andrea Alvarez was close to steering clear of a runoff election for Huntsville Board of Education District 3 as she gained 48% of the votes. Alvarez’s opponent, Angela McClure received 27%.

In this election, Alvarez won by 26%.

