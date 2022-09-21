Results: Huntsville municipal runoff election
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville held its municipal runoff election on Sept. 20 to fill the positions of City Council District 2 and Huntsville Board of Education District 3.
Results
The City will share official election results on its website after they have been canvassed by the Council at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. Provisional ballots will be opened and considered at that time.
Oath of Office
The elected officials will be sworn in on Monday, Nov. 7.
Meet the Officials
In Huntsville’s first municipal election, held on Aug. 23, David Little led with 43% of the vote while his runoff opponent Bill Yell accumulated 24%.
In this election Little won the Huntsville City Council District 2 seat by 26%.
In Huntsville’s first municipal election, Andrea Alvarez was close to steering clear of a runoff election for Huntsville Board of Education District 3 as she gained 48% of the votes. Alvarez’s opponent, Angela McClure received 27%.
In this election, Alvarez won by 26%.
