Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

North Alabama non-profits partake in 4th annual Recovery Resource Fair

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Recovery Resource Fair want to lend you a hand if you or a loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Huntsville nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is bringing together more than 20 different organizations to bring resources to the people who need them.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Executive Director Wendy Reeves says there are resources available if the attendee is still using drugs or if they’ve been sober for several years.

There will be representatives from sober living houses and recovery groups.

If you’re taking the first steps to become sober there’s also information on how to receive treatment for free. Reeves says there are several state-funded rehabilitation options throughout Alabama.

She says in the past several people have gone to the fair and gotten help immediately.

“It’s just a really relaxed environment that people can come out and meet people one on one and get a lot of resources,” Reeves said. “Just if you’ve got questions and you would just like to talk with someone one-on-one you’re going to find the resources you need here.”

This is happening in Downtown Huntsville at the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Colbert County.
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
Turner allegedly robbed an Athens car wash.
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
The Albertville Aggie Marching Band will be performing in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade.
Albertville Aggie Marching Band to perform in 2024 Rose Bowl Parade
Both men were arrested and charged with first degree-assault and shooting into an occupied...
Two arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle in Florence
Keeton and Cochran were both arrested and charged with second-degree assault and shooting into...
Two arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle in Florence