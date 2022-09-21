North Alabama non-profits partake in 4th annual Recovery Resource Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Recovery Resource Fair want to lend you a hand if you or a loved one is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

Huntsville nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is bringing together more than 20 different organizations to bring resources to the people who need them.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Executive Director Wendy Reeves says there are resources available if the attendee is still using drugs or if they’ve been sober for several years.

There will be representatives from sober living houses and recovery groups.

If you’re taking the first steps to become sober there’s also information on how to receive treatment for free. Reeves says there are several state-funded rehabilitation options throughout Alabama.

She says in the past several people have gone to the fair and gotten help immediately.

“It’s just a really relaxed environment that people can come out and meet people one on one and get a lot of resources,” Reeves said. “Just if you’ve got questions and you would just like to talk with someone one-on-one you’re going to find the resources you need here.”

This is happening in Downtown Huntsville at the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community at 4:30 p.m.

