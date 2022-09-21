Deals
Need for assistance growing at Shoals Salvation Army

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Salvation Army is used to helping a lot of people during the holidays but this year it is preparing for record numbers.

Inflation and economic problems are driving the cost of most goods up and Salvation Army leaders in the Shoals say more people are struggling to meet their basic needs.

According to our news partners with the Times Daily, leaders say they’re seeing an unusually high number of requests right now.

Food bags are given out daily and Human Resources Coordinator Alli Bevis says this is not normal but it shows how much more need there is this year.

On top of that, people are struggling to pay their basic costs. She says social workers have a several-week waiting list for rent and utility assistance appointments.

Leaders say they will still be able to have enough food to give out for the holidays.

The Salvation Army is counting on local food drives to keep ahead of demand.

Call 318-442-0445 to donate items or food.

