Madison Co. reports highest veteran suicide rate in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2020 Alabama had 152 veterans commit suicide, which represented 18% of the state’s suicides. Close to 60% of those suicides came from veterans over 60.

President of Still Serving Veterans in Huntsville Paulette Risher helps veterans with every issue they face and says they constantly feel the weight of their past bearing down on them.

“They’re disconnected from their communities, they’re by themselves, they feel nobody cares, they have way too much time to think,” Risher said.

Risher says the veteran’s feeling of isolation is harmful to the body and has the same effect on their bodies as would smoking two packs of cigarettes a day.

According to Risher, Madison County has the highest rate of veteran suicides in the state of Alabama. Morgan and Colbert County do not fall far behind in veteran suicide rates.

Risher said supporting veterans is a start to bringing down suicide numbers and preventing someone from taking their own life within the first hour increases their chance of living.

“When we see someone in trouble, we need to reach out and put our arms around them and help them through that,” Risher said. “If you get past this hour, you’ll have a chance of saving their life for life.”

The 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, shows a decrease in suicides among veterans. Click here to read the report.

