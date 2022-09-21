Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax. (CNN, INFOWARS, AP IMAGES, GETTY IMAGES, POOL VIA WFSB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones says she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week.

Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable by default last year for spreading the lie that the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook school was a hoax.

Jones said Tuesday that he believes the judge’s rules will cause him to perjure himself on the stand. Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Bellis says she is prepared to speak with Jones before he appears in front of the jury to make sure he understands the court’s rulings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Colbert County.
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
Turner allegedly robbed an Athens car wash.
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

The Albertville Aggie Marching Band will be performing in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade.
Albertville Aggie Marching Band to perform in 2024 Rose Bowl Parade
The new device has proven to be 80-90% accurate.
Identifying Alzheimer's with new device
FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine