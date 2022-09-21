Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

How Alabama A&M’s 'Bard in the Yard' is putting a fresh spin on classic Shakespeare

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re a fan of Shakespeare or the Arts in general, you’re going to want to keep up with the Bulldog Bards.

That’s the new Shakespeare Troupe at Alabama A&M. The troupe’s first big show, “Bard in the Yard - A Modern Take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night” is happening at The Orion Amphitheater’s Artist Meadow on Friday, September 23.

Shakespeare’s romantic comedy is getting a modern day upgrade with an interactive and fresh take for all audeinces. Jill Coon and Adam Howard joined Payton to share more about The Bard Bulldogs and the upcoming show.

The free event is welcome to all ages and more information can be found out at TheOrionHuntsville.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Colbert County.
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
Turner allegedly robbed an Athens car wash.
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail