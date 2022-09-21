How Alabama A&M’s 'Bard in the Yard' is putting a fresh spin on classic Shakespeare

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re a fan of Shakespeare or the Arts in general, you’re going to want to keep up with the Bulldog Bards.

That’s the new Shakespeare Troupe at Alabama A&M. The troupe’s first big show, “Bard in the Yard - A Modern Take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night” is happening at The Orion Amphitheater’s Artist Meadow on Friday, September 23.

Shakespeare’s romantic comedy is getting a modern day upgrade with an interactive and fresh take for all audeinces. Jill Coon and Adam Howard joined Payton to share more about The Bard Bulldogs and the upcoming show.

The free event is welcome to all ages and more information can be found out at TheOrionHuntsville.com.

