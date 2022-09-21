Deals
Hot & Humid Today...Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow Bringing Relief

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Sep. 21, 2022
Get ready for another hot and humid day across the Tennessee Valley with highs soaring into the mid and upper 90s by the late afternoon hours. Feels like temperatures will be nearing and likely exceeding 100 degrees in some spots, so make sure you are continuing to drink plenty of fluids, especially if you have to be outdoors for long periods of time. High pressure will be keeping us dry through the evening with overnight lows staying warm and muggy in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Relief from the heat and humidity will be on the way Thursday with an approaching cold front. Even though this will be our first official day of fall, afternoon highs could still be potentially more summer-like depending on how quickly the front moves through the area. Expect temperatures to range anywhere from the mid 80s to the low 90s with overnight lows much cooler behind the front. With drier air ushering in from the north, we’ll likely see temperatures dip into the 50s by Friday morning.

Plan on more fall-like conditions to end your work week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A slight warm up will be in store on Saturday as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 80s, but another cold front late Saturday into Sunday will be reinforcing fall weather for the work week ahead. Expect a few showers Sunday morning with a thunderstorm possible by the afternoon hours, but most of us should stay dry. Many dry and cooler days stick around in the extended forecast.

The Tropics are certainly heating up with Hurricane Fiona maintaining Category Four strength winds. It will continue to track north, northeastward and impact Bermuda by late Thursday before affecting portions of Canada late Friday and into the weekend. We also have Tropical Storm Gaston in the northern Atlantic, but this will not be impacting land. Our main area of concern that needs to be watched closely over the next upcoming days is a disturbance that is a couple hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Models have been consistent in showing this disturbance strengthening and tracking towards the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

