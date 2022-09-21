Man arrested in hotel for posession of Fentanyl, cocaine

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and agents with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

On Sept. 19, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Room 127 Lakeview Inn and Suites in Killen.

The agents found 45 Fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, cocaine, spice and methamphetamine(ICE) in the room along with its occupant, Chance Thompson.

Thompson was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Illegal Drugs and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield Police Department, Killen Police Department and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office assisted the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force in this arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.