Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Man arrested in hotel for posession of Fentanyl, cocaine

Thompson was arrested after authorities discovered 45 fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, cocaine...
Thompson was arrested after authorities discovered 45 fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.(Florence Police Department)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and agents with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

On Sept. 19, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Room 127 Lakeview Inn and Suites in Killen.

The agents found 45 Fentanyl pills, powder fentanyl, cocaine, spice and methamphetamine(ICE) in the room along with its occupant, Chance Thompson.

Thompson was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Illegal Drugs and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield Police Department, Killen Police Department and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office assisted the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force in this arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Colbert County.
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
Turner allegedly robbed an Athens car wash.
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

FAMILY: Alabama veterans, being held captive in Ukraine, have been freed
Body found in Decatur, Hwy. 67 waterway
Decatur PD gives update on body found on Osprey Point Ramp
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmates recaptured
Salvation Army prepares for busy holiday season
Need for assistance growing at Shoals Salvation Army