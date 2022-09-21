Decatur PD gives update on body found on Osprey Point Ramp

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sept. 13, officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water.

Eight days later, the Decatur Police Department released a statement saying that the body was determined to be a man from out of state. The family of the man has since been notified.

An investigation from the Decatur Police Department showed no signs of foul play and the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. At this time, investigators believe that the cause of death was an overdose but a toxicology report is still pending.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

