City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the area that will be studied will likely be between Nucor and the U.S. 31 bridge. The new bridge would need to cross the river and a road would be needed to connect the bridge to major highways in Limestone County.

The city will match the grant with a contribution of $1 million.

