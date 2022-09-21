Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say

Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack. (Source: KTUU)
By Tim Rockey, Carly Schreck and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers say two people were sent to the hospital earlier this week after a bear attacked them.

KTUU reports a bear attacked a man and a 9-year-old boy near Glenn Highway and Matanuska Townsite Road, about 37 miles from Anchorage, on Tuesday.

Troopers said the boy suffered serious injuries in the incident, and the man had minor injuries. Medical personnel transported both of them to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Alaska State Troopers, a witness said they saw a man carrying a child away from the road with head lacerations.

Department spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that the man and juvenile encountered a brown bear sow and her cub while they were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area. The man was armed. He shot and killed the bear in the attack.

Alaska Wildlife Trooper Scott Lanier said his department is continuing to investigate the situation.

Previously, residents reported several encounters with a bear that killed dozens of chickens and turkeys.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a nightclub in Colbert County.
Colbert Co. man charged with manslaughter for Sunday shooting
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
Turner allegedly robbed an Athens car wash.
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
The deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods are being investigated as...
Missing high schoolers found dead with gunshot wounds on NC trail

Latest News

A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
Hot car death investigation.
Blount Co. DA: Warrants issued for grandfather in hot car death of 2-year-old boy
FILE - Window air conditioning units sit in windows in New York. In a major action to address...
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6