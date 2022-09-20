WellStone’s new mental health facility opening soon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new mental health facility will soon open in North Alabama. WellStone held a ribbon cutting Monday for its 25,000 sq. ft. facility.

According to Jeremy Blair, the Chief Executive Officer of WellStone, it is a game changer for the Tennessee Valley.

Blair says they take about 200 mental health calls per day, and this new facility will help them answer those calls and provide support to people in a mental health crisis.

“We can no longer separate mental health from physical health. They’re so one in the same, and so, when we neglect our mental health, eventually, we’re going to neglect our physical health,” said Blair.

The facility will be open 24/7. Blair says, starting out, it will hold 16 beds. After a person leaves the facility, they will be assigned a care manager. The manager will make sure they get to their follow up appointments and have food and housing.

While staffing shortages continue to impact the healthcare industry, Blair says this is not quite an issue for WellStone.

“For the workers in terms of our call volume, we’re okay. We’ve got those staffed for first, second, and third shift. We do need weekend staff because we do try to staff that 24/7,” he said.

WellStone will be opening its new facility in the coming weeks, said Blair. In the spring, they plan to bring a pediatric center with 24 beds to the area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.