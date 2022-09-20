Deals
Voters heading to the polls Tuesday for Huntsville Municipal runoffs

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the runoffs for the Huntsville Municipal Election.

The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3.

The first race is for Huntsville City Council District 2. David Little, Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council member, will face Bill Yell, Huntsville Utilities retiree, for the seat. The winner of this election will replace Frances Akridge, who is not seeking reelection.

The second race is for Huntsville Board of Education District 3. Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure are running for the position. They are looking to unseat incumbent Elisa Ferrell. Ferrell served two terms on the board but failed to make it to the runoff this year.

If you plan to vote absentee, your ballot must be received in the mail by noon today to be counted. The City says you can also hand-deliver your ballot to an absentee election manager by 5 p.m.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. When polls close, votes will be tallied at the Madison County Courthouse.

We will have unofficial results Tuesday night on our website and the 48 news app.

The City plans to share official election results on its website on Monday, Sept. 26. It will swear in elected officials on Monday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

