Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the number of vehicles involved in the wreck is unknown.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

