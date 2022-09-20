Deals
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled
Three injured in wreck, I-565 stalled(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the number of vehicles involved in the wreck is unknown.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

