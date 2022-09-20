Selma man arrested in Collinsville on burglary charge

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Selma man was arrested in Collinsville on Sept. 18 after police discovered he had allegedly burglarized storage units.

Sherman Lashun Wilson, 35, was arrested after an officer with the Collinsville Police Department heard loud banging noises outside a storage unit while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

During an investigation by the police officer and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, it was discovered that two units had been burglarized.

Wilson was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and for being a person forbidden to possess a pistol.

